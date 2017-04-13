Woman killed in Toronto crash; man in serious condition
TORONTO — A woman is dead and a man is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday in Toronto.
Police say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was driving the car when it struck the edge of a bridge.
Police say it appears the woman was going too fast on a curve.
The male passenger, also believed to be in his 20s, is in serious but stable condition in hospital.
No names have been released.
The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. (on Cummer Ave., near Finch and Bayview). (CP24)
