News / Toronto

Woman killed in Toronto crash; man in serious condition

TORONTO — A woman is dead and a man is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday in Toronto.

Police say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was driving the car when it struck the edge of a bridge.

Police say it appears the woman was going too fast on a curve.

The male passenger, also believed to be in his 20s, is in serious but stable condition in hospital.

No names have been released.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. (on Cummer Ave., near Finch and Bayview). (CP24)

