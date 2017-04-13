Woman killed, man in critical condition after car crash near Bayview Village

A 25-year-old woman is dead following a car crash in North York early Thursday morning, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, near Cummer Ave and Beardmore Cres. A man in his 30s was also taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

The crash happened in North York’s Bayview Village neighbourhood shortly before 2 a.m., police said.

Emergency services closed off Cummer Ave. and Snowcrest Ave for several hours following the crash.

The woman was the driver of the vehicle, and the man was the passenger, Const. Clint Stibbe told media.

It is unclear what caused the accident, but police will investigate whether speed was a factor, or whether there may have been a mechanical failure or driver error.

Police will also try to retrieve the vehicle’s data box, Stibbe said.