Man and woman, both 18, face total of 44 counts in Toronto robbery investigation
TORONTO — Two teens are facing a long list of charges following a series of robberies in Toronto.
Police say a pizza delivery person and a taxi driver were robbed of cash at gunpoint last Saturday.
And they say another cab driver was robbed by an armed and masked assailant on Monday.
Investigators say a man and a woman — both 18-year-old Toronto residents — were arrested on Thursday by officers responding to a call about a suspicious male going through vehicles.
The man is charged with 32 counts, mostly weapons- and robbery-related, while the woman is facing 12 counts, mostly weapons-related.
