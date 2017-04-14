Three charged after raid finds drugs, guns and 16 dogs at illegal breeding centre
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Sixteen dogs were seized from what police are calling an illegal dog breeding centre in Oakville, where they say they also found illegal drugs and guns.
Halton Regional Police say two men and a teenaged boy are facing charges after the raid, which was carried out early Friday.
Investigators say they found two revolvers, a shotgun, a rifle, two silencers, ammunition and a conducted energy weapon.
They also say officers found Canadian money, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Police called in the Oakville SPCA to remove the dogs.
A 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have all been charged with numerous weapons and drug offences.
