Two shooting and a stabbing in Toronto send 4 people to hospital

Toronto police are searching for suspects after a pair of shootings and a stabbing in different parts of the city on Thursday night that sent four people to hospitals.

Paramedics say one man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at about 10 p.m. at an apartment northeast of the downtown area (near Overlea and Don Mills).

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu says the victim was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach.

An earlier shooting at about 6:30 p.m. in a laneway in the city's east end saw one man shot in the leg and shoulder and another wounded in the arm.

In the third violent incident, police say a woman was robbed and stabbed at the city's key downtown intersection of Yonge St. and Dundas St.