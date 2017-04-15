High end Lamborghini sports car goes up in smoke in Toronto
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A section of Toronto's Lakeshore Boulevard was shut down Friday evening after a very expensive Lamborghini sports car crashed and burned.
The high end machine reportedly hit a guardrail and then ignited.
Police said everyone got out of the car uninjured.
The Lambo, however, was completely gutted — a writeoff.
There was no word on the cause of the accident, or whether charges were pending.
(680 News)
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism