High end Lamborghini sports car goes up in smoke in Toronto

TORONTO — A section of Toronto's Lakeshore Boulevard was shut down Friday evening after a very expensive Lamborghini sports car crashed and burned.

The high end machine reportedly hit a guardrail and then ignited.

Police said everyone got out of the car uninjured.

The Lambo, however, was completely gutted — a writeoff.

There was no word on the cause of the accident, or whether charges were pending.

