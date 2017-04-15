Outpouring of support after homophobic graffiti found in west end

A west-end Toronto community has rallied around a gay couple after vandals spray-painted homophobic graffiti on several properties near College and Dufferin Sts.

One of the properties damaged was the home of Mark It Proud co-founder Daniel Malen and his husband Aaron Boros.

The graffiti was initially reported Thursday, but by Friday, police had discovered a total of five different properties that were damaged by spray-painted writing which appeared to be anti-LGBTQ in nature.

The LGBTQ-friendly greeting card company founder posted about the incident on the company’s social media channels, including a photo of a vandalized garage door with the words “Toronto hates queers cuz your a bigot” scrawled across it.

Since the incident though, people, companies, and even the Toronto Police have offered to help clean the graffiti, something the residents would normally have to do themselves.

“People could not have been nicer and more willing to volunteer their time,” Malen said.

He and Boros moved to an area near Eglinton Ave. West last Saturday, and Malen had not been to the property since then. Boros went back on Tuesday to pick up a few things, and didn’t see anything amiss, but when Malen dropped by on Thursday morning, he saw the graffiti on his garage door.

Originally, he thought it had been a personal attack against him.

“I didn’t know there were other incidents in the area, so when you think it’s an attack on myself, my husband, our family, its very unsettling to see something like that,” he said. Police later told him there were other properties damaged in the neighbourhood. Malen said, “Oddly that made me feel a little bit better.”

Growing up in Toronto, Malen said he had never been the target of discrimination or hate speech before, so the incident was shocking to him. Toronto “is a very accepting, liberal, inclusive city,” he said, but mentioned in a Facebook post that “this is an awful reminder that Toronto and Canada is far from perfect.”

In the post, he also alluded to LGBTQ rights abuses around the world, including some of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies in the U.S. and the murders of gay men in Chechnya.

The post also said that Toronto Police took the incident very seriously and arrived on scene within the hour to investigate.

The incident is being investigated as a case of mischief, which Malen thinks is appropriate.

“I think it’s ignorant, I don’t know who takes the time to do this stupidity, but obviously it happens,” he said. “We’ve lived very blessed lives (in Toronto) overall. It’s something no one should have to see. It’s such a ridiculous, pointless thing.”