Pedestrian killed by streetcar in Toronto
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a streetcar Friday evening.
The accident happened just west of the downtown core (Spadina Ave at Sullivan St) around 6 p.m.
Police say the victim was trapped under the streetcar and died at the scene.
No information about the victim, or the investigation has been released.
Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross says in a tweet that the TTC's thoughts are with the victim, the victim's family and the streetcar operator.
(680 News)
Most Popular
-
Missing Olympian under investigation turns himself in to Victoria police
-
Nova Scotia woman gets lifetime pet ban after 18 cats seized from home 'severely hoarded with debris'
-
Utah judge at rape sentencing: Ex-Mormon bishop a 'good man'
-
U.S. economist who foresaw 2008 housing collapse issues dire warning on Vancouver real estate
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism