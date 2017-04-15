Pedestrian killed by streetcar in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a streetcar Friday evening.

The accident happened just west of the downtown core (Spadina Ave at Sullivan St) around 6 p.m.

Police say the victim was trapped under the streetcar and died at the scene.

No information about the victim, or the investigation has been released.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross says in a tweet that the TTC's thoughts are with the victim, the victim's family and the streetcar operator.