Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in Canadian business this week:

Humans need not apply? Carolyn Wilkins, the senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, will deliver a speech Tuesday on issues that have gained more attention lately. She is expected to discuss automation, productivity and monetary policy when she speaks before the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

Raise the roof: Another week brings another batch of housing data — and likely more evidence of Toronto's scalding real estate market. The Canadian Real Estate Association releases sales figures for March on Tuesday. Last month, CREA reported homes sales in February across the country hit their highest mark in nearly a year, fuelled by transactions in Toronto.

The bottom line: Earnings season heats up a tad this week with telecommunications giant Rogers Communications reporting on Tuesday and Canadian Pacific Railway's results on Wednesday.

Pinching the pocketbook: The consumer price index for March comes out Friday. For months, inflation has been holding steady at about two per cent, with spikes in gas prices offset in part by the costs of other goods, namely food.