No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 19 will be approximately $7 million.
