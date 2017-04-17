Gardiner already backed up on first day of downtown ramp closure

The Gardiner Expressway was already backed up an hour after one of its most-used downtown ramps was closed Monday morning.

The eastbound off-ramp to Yonge, Bay and York Sts. will be demolished and remain closed until January 2018, when the City of Toronto says a replacement will be ready.

By 6 a.m., an hour after the shutdown officially began, City of Toronto traffic cameras showed slow-moving lineups of cars exiting the Gardiner at the Spadina Ave., Jameson Ave. and Jarvis St. ramps.

The York-Bay-Yonge ramp is more than 50 years old and in poor condition, the City of Toronto says. The construction, which will cost about $30 million, will result in a shorter ramp connecting the Gardiner to Lower Simcoe St., the addition of an extra lane on Harbour St. and a redesign of park space east of York St.

The closure begins the same day as game three of the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff series against the Washington Capitals at the nearby Air Canada Centre, an event that would cause traffic snags even at the best of times.

The timing of traffic signals in the area have been adjusted to minimize congestion, the city says.