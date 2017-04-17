Joe Cressy: Why we should invest in a great John Street

What should our streets be for? If Toronto wants to remain a vibrant city as we grow – and we are growing exponentially – we need to decide how to get more from our streets than simply a way to get around. Our streets can be a living part of our culture and character. They can be places where people gather and connect. And John Street has been a focus of the mission to get the most from our streets for almost 10 years.

Nearly a decade ago, city planners, cultural institutions (from the AGO to TIFF), businesses, residents, and City Council took on the task of re-designing John Street. With a design now finalized, funding for the $40+ million project in place, and a construction timeline confirmed, downtown Toronto is about to be transformed.

The new John Street will focus on pedestrians – people working, shopping, or living in the area and who are parts of its daily landscape. Reducing traffic on the street by two lanes and narrowing the remaining lanes will accommodate expanded sidewalks. Curbs will be removed. Upgraded lighting will be provided by the local Business Improvement Association, and innovative landscaping will guide the street to its new identity as a Cultural Corridor. We will be able to close John for artistic and cultural events in new dedicated event spaces along the street, filling our downtown core with music, performances, art installations, and more. John Street will become a public plaza anchoring the cultural life of the core.

All road users will be considered in this re-imagining of our streets. A safe and connected cycling grid has been planned via dedicated bike lanes on both Simcoe Street and Peter Street, each parallel to John. In addition, we've designed a new solution to address safety and convenience concerns around the jogged intersection at Queen and Soho. We're continuing our push to install a traffic light at Richmond and Simcoe. Our network of safe cycling streets in the core will keep expanding. To accommodate growing transit needs, plans are already underway to transform King Street into a vastly more effective public transit corridor.

We all have to live together in our busy downtown core. Different streets will have different priorities, and that is part of our diverse and animated city character. We will continue to fight for a city that understands that in a single day, a resident might be a transit user, a pedestrian, a motorist, and a cyclist, and that all of those means are vital to Toronto. The new John Street is a key part of a safe and liveable city that works for all of us.