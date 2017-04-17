Leafs and Raptors tickets are the most expensive real estate in town

On a square-foot basis, it’s the most expensive real estate in Toronto. No, it’s not a detached home — it’s a seat to a Maple Leafs playoff game.

Tickets for Game 4 against the Washington Capitals were going for as much as $7,380 on the reselling website StubHub on Monday. That would get you a platinum seat in row two, so you would still be at risk of sitting behind an obnoxious person with a top hat.

A Bay Street condo can cost about $735 per square foot, according to real-estate brokerage TheRedPin. That means for the price of one playoff game, you could own 10 square feet of downtown real estate instead.

The most expensive Raptors tickets aren’t much more affordable. For $5,317 you can sit courtside like Drake, lint roller not included. Of course, for the same amount of money you could pay for three months’ rent in an average Toronto condo. Probably a more responsible life decision.

If spending thousands of dollars on playoff tickets isn’t in your budget, there are more affordable options.

The cheapest StubHub ticket available for the Leafs is $264.52 for a standing-room ticket. If you’re the type who leaps out of your chair anyway whenever Leafs winger Mitch Marner toe-drags the puck, then it might fit the bill.

The cheapest Raptors tickets are a lot better — as of this writing, you could get a Game 2 upper-bowl playoff ticket for $90.39, which is slightly less than a customized Raptors jersey from the NBA store.