North American stock indexes rise moderately, Canadian dollar strengthens

TORONTO — North American stock markets are showing moderate gains today following a long holiday weekend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.65 points to 15,620.13 after 90 minutes of trading.

One of the few areas of weakness in Toronto was the health care sector, weighed down by medical marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED).

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 104.95 points to 20,558.20, the S&P 500 index added 11.52 points to 2,340.47 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 32.35 points to 5,837.50.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.38 cents US, up 0.35 of a cent from Thursday's close.

The May crude contract was down 12 cents at US$53.06 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.22 per mmBTU.