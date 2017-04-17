Should more stores be open in Toronto on holidays?

Public consultations should be held to consider whether more retailers, including grocery stores, major malls and business improvement areas, should be allowed to remain open on holidays, according to a city staff report to be considered by the city’s licensing and standards committee on Tuesday.

The current system in Toronto is a pastiche of bylaws and exemptions that makes it difficult for consumers to know where they can shop on holidays.

Depending on the situation, there are exemptions for size, location, number of employees and type of goods sold.

On any given holiday, consumers may or may not be able to shop at their local grocery store, but they can shop for clothes at Forever 21 at the Toronto Eaton Centre, which is open every day of the year except Christmas Day.

“All of this stuff needs to be changed because it’s out of date, it does not in any way reflect the realities of shopping in Toronto today,” said Gary Sands, spokesperson for the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers.

The federation argues that the current laws and exemptions are inconsistent, contradictory and inequitable, creating retail winners and losers, and that the growth of online shopping is putting brick-and-mortar businesses at an even greater disadvantage.

The city staff report urges public consultations on a number of issues, including a review of existing exemptions and whether to extend them to grocery stores, major malls and entire business improvement areas (BIAs), and a review of tourist-area exemptions.

Tourist-area exemptions have long been a thorn in the side of retailers in the city.

There are currently only five tourist-area exemptions, including the Toronto Eaton Centre, giving what some see as an unfair advantage over businesses in other — even adjacent — neighbourhoods that are required to stay closed or face fines.

“If government insists on having rules on whether or not retail outlets should be open for business, they should apply even-handedly and not discriminate based on merchant type or size,” said Gary Rygus, director of government relations for the Retail Council of Canada.

The retail council’s position is that whether or not to open or close on a holiday should be at the discretion of the business owner, without restrictions imposed by government.

The call for review was sparked by a successful legal challenge by Longo Brothers Fruit Markets Inc.

If it passes at the committee level, the report is scheduled to be considered by city council on April 26.