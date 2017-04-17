Speculation distorting Toronto housing market, says Tory ahead of meeting with finance ministers

Mayor John Tory stopped short of saying Toronto is in the midst of a housing bubble but conceded there’s an “element of speculation” that is distorting the marketplace.

“The challenge is to figure out who’s doing the speculating and what do you do about that in order to try to restore a sense of balance,” he told Metro.

Tory will meet with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau and provincial Finance Minister Charles Sousa on Tuesday to discuss how to tackle housing affordability in the GTA in the face of soaring prices.

The average price of a Toronto detached home reached over $1.5-million last month and the head of the Bank of Canada recently warned a housing correction could have economic impacts in other parts of the country.

Tory said he’s going into the meeting with three priorities: finding ways to increase the supply of affordable rental housing, exploring a vacant unit tax, and addressing the lack of good data on the issue.

He said the city has “begun to do some investigating ” of a vacant unit tax by looking into where hydro and water bills are inactive to get an indication of long-term vacant units.

“I have no objection to anyone investing in a housing unit of any kind, but if they’re being withheld from the market place and not available for somebody to live in, as a tenant or otherwise, then that’s a concern,” he said.

Sousa hinted in public comments last week that an upcoming provincial package on housing affordability will include measures to tackle so-called “property scalpers,” that buy and flip a number of properties without paying their fair share of taxes.

“It sort of helps fuel this frenzy that has been prevalent for some time,” said Tory on the topic.

The mayor said the city can play a role in streamlining plans for more affordable rentals, which it’s taking steps to do though the “Open Door” program.

“I think we have to do a better job of getting those plans, especially for affordable rental housing approved as quickly as possible,” he said.

***

There are a slew of potential ways to cool Toronto’s hot real estate prices but lots of disagreement on the best way forward.

Metro looks at a few options to calm the market:

Foreign buyers tax:

Vancouver has already tried out a foreign buyers tax on non-Canadians who don’t reside in their properties. Proponents say it’s already having an impact on cooling that city’s market.

Critics say it’s not fair to foreign buyers, distracts from the real problem of supply and it’s too early to tell if it’s working on the west coast.

Vacant unit tax:

This gets at the issue of unavailable homes regardless of where owners live. But some argue Vancouver’s empty homes tax penalizes people for owning second homes instead of pure investors.

Loosening Greenbelt regulations:

Real estate industry voices say a lack of supply is driving up prices. They argue that easing regulations on land protected under the Greenbelt would make more available for housing.

Critics say there’s plenty of room without touching protected land and speculation is more to blame.

More mortgage regulations: