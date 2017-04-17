Suspect in Weston church fire believed to be a former parishioner

Father Andrew Maderak says he didn’t give it much thought when a man introduced himself a few weeks ago as a former parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Weston.

But Maderak has thought a lot about that encounter since learning the man is suspected of throwing burning liquid through a window of the Roman Catholic church Sunday morning, igniting a fire and forcing the cancellation of Easter services.

“I don’t know if it was a cry for help, or, sometimes, people with mental illnesses, they want to get help but they can’t get it,” Maderak told reporters standing outside the church on Monday.

Maderak doesn’t recall his conversation with the suspect and said it was several parishioners who made the connection. The impromptu meeting has made Maderak reflect generally on the care and time people make to respond to one another.

“Sometimes it makes us reflect, ‘is there something I could have done differently,’” Maderak said. “Is there a better way of responding sometime, giving somebody attention. All these things go through my mind.”

Neil MacCarthy, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Toronto, said in a tweet on Sunday that the church sustained some damage and will remain closed for several days.

A woman who is an altar server at the church discovered the damage when she was opening the building, said the Weston Historical Society in a Facebook post.

On Monday, Mayor John Tory surveyed the 65-year-old church while workers continued to clean up inside.

“The city is in solidarity with the people in this parish, the people in this community, as we are when these kinds of things happen that are so hurtful, especially on Easter,” Tory said.

The mayor also praised Maderak for not only bringing “spiritual guidance” to the parish, but also for being “tech savvy” and handy since he installed the cameras that captured images of the suspect.

Maderak said “some other vandalism” prompted the move.

After Toronto police released surveillance photos, provincial police officers in Huntsville arrested Marc Porlier, 43, on Monday. He has been charged with arson and mischief over $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.