Toronto police identify man wanted in west end church fire
TORONTO — Police are looking for a 43-year-old man wanted in connection with a church fire in Toronto.
Toronto police say they received a call around 8 a.m. Sunday morning for a blaze at St. John the Evangelist Church in the city's west end.
Const. Caroline de Kloet says investigators believe the fire was set deliberately.
She says there were no injuries in the fire.
Police have identified the man as Marc Porlier, of no fixed address, after releasing security images Sunday afternoon.
