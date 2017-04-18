Leafs fan emotions from the paper bag of shame to Dart Guy

Leafs supporters know their default role is to be fans of constant sorrow. But occasionally they’re given reason to emerge from their shells and, like the cicada, make some noise. Metro takes a look at this beautiful metamorphosis.

The paper bag of shame

There is no more enduring symbol of Leafs fan frustration than the paper bag of shame. While the symbol was born in the late-70s Harold Ballard era, it enjoyed a revival in the 2010s as the Leafs found new ways to disappoint people.

Throwing jerseys on the ice

Roughly coinciding with the “truculent era” of general manager Brian Burke, fans expressed their displeasure at the team’s performance by throwing $200 jerseys on the ice. Another fan threw a box of waffles for some reason. It was a thing.

The Elisha Cuthbert eye-roll

For 24 actress Elisha Cuthbert, watching the Leafs lose in overtime was a worse plot point than being caught in a cougar trap. After the team gave up a key goal, the wife of former captain Dion Phaneuf seemed to exchange an epic eye-roll with April Reimer, wife of the Leafs goalie of the day. But maybe it was overblown; they said things were cool.

Excited little kid

At a certain stage you shed the cynicism and start to believe. This little fan was probably never all that cynical, but the GIF in which he excitedly pounds the glass symbolizes a young and ascendant team.

Dart Guy