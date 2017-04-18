Prescribed burns in High Park and Lambton Park on Tuesday
Prescribed burns are a part of a long-term project to protect and sustain the city’s black oak savannahs.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto’s Forestry and Recreation department will be carrying out controlled burns in High Park and Lambton Park Tuesday afternoon.
From approximately 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., the city will be starting prescribed fires as a part of their long-term project to protect and sustain the city’s black oak savannahs.
“A prescribed burn is a deliberately set and carefully controlled fire that burns low to the ground and consumes dried leaves, small twigs and grass stems but does not harm larger trees,” the city said in a news release.
“The City of Toronto uses prescribed burns as one management tool in the restoration and maintenance of a variety of oak woodland, prairie, and savannah habitats.”
The burn encourages new growth and stimulates seed production of native plants existing in the area, according to the city.
Forestry officials are advising the public to be extra cautious when the burns are taking place. Dog owners are advised to keep their pets on a leash, and individuals with asthma are encouraged to stay indoors.
Most Popular
-
Edmonton police find violent scene after arresting two men covered in blood
-
Man dies after being pulled from burning home: Cape Breton police
-
Air Canada apologizes for bumping 10-year-old from flight to Costa Rica
-
Trial of Dalhousie student William Sandeson, accused in Taylor Samson murder, begins Tuesday
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism