Rogers reports Q1 net income up nearly 28% as company adds 60,000 wireless customers

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported a nearly 28 per cent jump in net income for its first quarter.

Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) had $294 million of net income for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017. That was up from $230 million in the comparable period last year.

The company attributed that rise in part to success in its wireless business where it added 60,000 new customers — an increase of 46,000 since the same quarter last year.

Revenue at the Toronto-based telecommunications and media company was $3.338 billion, up from $3.245 billion in the same quarter last year.

The net income was equal to 57 cents per share, up from 45 cents per share in the same quarter the previous year.