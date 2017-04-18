Toronto's Deadly Streets series earns Metro a nod for journalism excellence

Metro Toronto has been named a finalist for the Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism for its Toronto's Deadly Streets campaign.

The award, presented annually by the Canadian Journalism Foundation, recognizes news organizations whose work has a direct impact on the communities they serve.



Deadly Streets chronicled the stories of pedestrians and cyclists killed or injured and held the city accountable for improving safety through better road design.



“The campaign brought people's frustrations about safe streets to the forefront and started a whole new conversation about using public policy to save lives," said Angela Mullins, Metro Toronto's managing editor.

“Deadly Streets made road safety a true priority at city hall, speeding up planned improvement projects and forcing others to be altered," she added.



“It moved the dial on a topic that a core group of advocates had long rallied for but seen very little action on.”



Winners of the Jackman Award will be announced June 8 in Toronto.