Veteran Toronto councillor Ron Moeser dies at 74 following battle with cancer
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Longtime Toronto Coun. Ron Moeser has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Moeser, who was 74 and represented a district in the city's east end, announced last March that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.
He spent nearly 30 years in council, both in the City of Scarborough and in Toronto after amalgamation.
In a statement, Mayor John Tory said Moeser was a "voice of reason and a calming presence on city council" who was "fiercely dedicated to his constituents."
Moeser leaves behind his wife, Heather, and three daughters.
Tory says flags across the city will be lowered to half-mast to honour Moeser. (CP24)
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism