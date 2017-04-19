It's time for cherry blossoms in Toronto

Break out the selfie stick, because the city’s cherry blossoms will soon be in full bloom.

High Park’s peak bloom, which occurs when 70 per cent of the buds have flowered, could happen as soon as April 25 to April 28, according to the High Park Nature Centre. But some buds could bloom into the Instagram-friendly flowers as early as this weekend, says Steve Joniak from the blog Sakura in High Park.

Strolling among the cherry blossoms is a beloved High Park tradition, like skating on Grenadier Pond, seeing Shakespeare in the park or following the latest escaped animal from the High Park Zoo. However, some trees elsewhere in the city have already shown their colours, with Trinity-Bellwoods Park marked by shades of pink. High Park features the most cherry blossom trees in the city, as more than 100 were given as gifts by Japan.

Diana Teal, executive director of the High Park Nature Centre, expects big things in the near future.

“I think the bloom will be pretty spectacular this year,” she said, noting that the buds didn’t bloom last year due to frost. The same could still happen, but so far things are progressing quickly.

Teal urged participants to respect the trees — don’t climb them or break off blossoms or branches.