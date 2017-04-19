"Definitely" more work to do in improving Rogers customer service, says new CEO

TORONTO — The new chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc. says the company "definitely" has more work to when it comes to customer service, which will be a focus for him.

On his first day on the job, president and CEO Joe Natale echoed the priority of chief executives who helmed the company before him.

Guy Laurence, who left the top job last October, started focusing on the company's customer service quality shortly after he started as CEO in 2013. Before him, Nadir Mohamed, who started as CEO in 2009, also identified improving customer satisfaction as one of his focal points.

Teams only succeed if they obsess over customer service, Natale said before the company's annual shareholder meeting.

"There's definitely more work to do, but there are signs of good progress," he said.

Last year, customers logged 861 complaints against Rogers with the Commissioner for Complaints for Telecommunications Services, according to the CCTS's annual report for 2015-16. That was down 52.5 per cent from the previous year when it faced 1,814 complaints.

Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) has said that it's implemented a number of services and programs to address the main reasons customers call, including a data management tool to help consumers understand how much data they are using and simpler bills.

However, the CCTS's recently released mid-year report showed Rogers was on track to receive more complaints this year. Customers registered 535 complaints against Rogers between Aug. 1, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017, according to the report, compared with 437 for the same six-month period the previous years.

Natale also said he's focused on company culture, growth through innovation and investment, and the importance of community and social responsibility.

He said it was not his intention to set out a plan in his speech, but will formulate the company's priorities going forward over the next several weeks as he meets with employees and customers.