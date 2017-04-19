Queen West latte cafe revealed as Tim Hortons marketing stunt
An unusually adamant coffee shop that recently joined the ever-changing face of Queen West has been hiding a secret.
Descriptively dubbed Perfectly Uncomplicated Lattes, the stark white java joint opened near Bathurst on April 3 with a perfectly uncomplicated mission statement written on the wall.
“The perfect latte. It’s perfectly uncomplicated. It’s freshly ground premium espresso beans. It’s steamed 100% Canadian milk. It’s one size. And an affordable price.”
It’s also Tim Hortons, the company revealed Wednesday.
“Surprise, Toronto,” read the big reveal on the café’s Facebook page. “Tim Hortons was behind Perfectly Uncomplicated Lattes all along.”
The post added that all proceeds from the café stunt, which was opened to stealthily promote the chain-wide launch of a new latte offering, will be donated to the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation.
So far, the little cafe that could seems to have won over some of the city's caffeine cabal.
With the mask removed, Perfectly Uncomplicated Lattes will spend the rest of their Wednesday opening hours handing out free drinks. The Queen Street café will be open until April 26, the same day the lattes land at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.
