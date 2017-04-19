Six people, including four teens, arrested in pot dispensary hold-ups

Toronto police say they have arrested six people — including four teens — in a string of hold-ups at marijuana dispensaries.

Police say the robberies took place between mid-March and early April at various dispensaries in the city's downtown, west end and east end.

They say several male suspects armed with handguns took physical control of employees and stole marijuana and cash.

Police say a man, a woman and four boys between the ages of 15 and 17 were arrested last Thursday and face a number of charges.

The charges include robbery, use of an imitation firearm and possession of stolen property.

The group appeared in court Friday.

Police further allege two of the suspects and a third male suspect who has not yet been identified robbed a west-end convenience stole on Saturday, taking cash and lottery tickets.