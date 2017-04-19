Arts challenge calls for six-word stories from The Six

Tell your story in six words.

That’s the artistic challenge from My City My Six, a special participatory public art project from Cultural Hotspot that’s looking to help Torontonians celebrate Canada 150, six words at a time.

“This is a city of stories,” said Nadira Pattison, manager of arts services at Toronto Arts and Culture. “Although it’s a big city, people have a lot in common. We just want to celebrate our differences and also our commonalities.”

The six-word-story challenge is often attributed to American writer Ernest Hemingway. The tragic six-word story “For Sale: Baby shoes, never worn” that he gets credit for might pre-date the one-time Toronto resident, but it captures the spirit of the exercise.

Pattison has come up with her own line: “Born elsewhere, moved here, forever grateful.” Born in Guyana before her parents moved to Toronto when she was six years old, she says her story reflects the diversity the city is known for.

My City My Six has received over 950 entries so far, and is still open for submissions until May 31. A jury will select the best 150 stories, which will appear in exhibitions at transit shelters, billboards, galleries and other public spaces in the fall.