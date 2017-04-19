Toronto police launch survey to help design look of new squad cars
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police have launched a survey for the public to help design its new squad cars.
The move comes six months after the Chief Mark Saunders halted a rollout of cruisers with a dark grey design that sparked an outcry from citizens.
Toronto police say they will be replacing more than 700 cars as they reach the end of their life cycles.
Spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says it's time for a change.
The first question in the survey asks which characteristic readers would most like the new-look cruisers to project.
Answers include professionalism, visibility, community-orientation, authority, forward thinking or reassurance.
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism