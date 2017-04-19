News / Toronto

Walmart says laying off employees in store restructuring

TORONTO — Walmart Canada is laying off an unspecified number of employees as it undergoes a restructuring.

Spokesman Alex Roberton would not disclose how many employees would lose their jobs. He denied a media report that 475 workers would be let go, saying the actual number is lower.

He said in a statement that the company has adjusted its store structure so associates can work across the entire store rather than a specific department.

Walmart Canada employed about 91,000 associates as of October 2016.

The company operates 410 stores in Canada, according to its website.

