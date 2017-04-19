Why one Montreal chef thinks Toronto has the best food scene in Canada

When it comes to crowning Canada’s top food city one of Montreal’s top chefs is ready to give the title to Toronto.

David McMillan, chef and co-owner of Montreal’s famous Joe Beef said he’s been “tickled” by Toronto this year.

“I’ve just been smitten by the restaurants, the wine industry, the butcher shops, the cheese I’ve been discovering, all kinds of great things,” he said.

While Montreal has great food, it’s plagued by “crumbling infrastructure, rampant corruption” and “language politics,” said McMillan.

“There haven’t been that many new restaurants that have opened up to be honest in the last few years,” he said.

While Vancouver also has “wonderful food,” Toronto has something special right now, he told Metro.

The chef said he feels “a certain wealth and a spark of life in Toronto” from Little Italy to Leslieville.

He’s enjoyed visiting both bigger name restaurants like Brothers Food & Wine and Montgomery’s, and smaller neighborhood places that don’t make top 10 lists.

“Corner coffee shops are delicious and people are smiling,” he said, praising Toronto’s mix of international food and affordable options.

“I’m more excited to go eat in Toronto right now than New York City to be honest,” he added.

In February Toronto’s Alo took the top spot in the annual list of Canada’s Best Restaurants, unseating Montreal’s Toqué.

Toronto restaurants took five of the top 10 slots in the list.

Jacob Richler, the magazine’s editor, said both cities have their strengths and are fantastic places to dine.

“They’re different but thank God they’re different,” he said.

“If it wasn’t different I’d be a very depressed Canadian.”

Asked if he has any plans to open anything in Toronto, McMillan said he would consider it if the opportunity presented itself.

“But I don’t think you need me to be honest,” he said.

His one piece of advice is to “be a bit more arrogant” and embrace Ontario wine and cuisine even more.