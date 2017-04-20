CRTC to issue decision on video, music streaming services and data plans

TORONTO — Canada's telecommunications watchdog is set to release a decision today that could change whether all video and music streaming services count towards customers' cellular data plans.

Last fall, the CRTC held hearings into what's known as differential pricing, such as when companies allow customers to access certain streaming services without it counting against their data plans.

That review stemmed from a complaint about Quebecor-owned Videotron over the way it bills customers for the data they use, a matter that the CRTC will also address today.

Videotron launched an unlimited music streaming service in August 2015 that allowed its customers to stream music from specific third-party services without it counting against their monthly data cap.

The practice has angered consumer advocacy groups, who say it unfairly discriminated against other music streaming services that were still subject to data usage fees.