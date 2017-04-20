Impact of Ontario housing measures on market may be short-lived: experts

TORONTO — Experts say measures introduced by the Ontario government to cool the red-hot housing market are likely to leave a lot of the buyers on the sidelines as they await to see the impact of the changes.

But, similar to what transpired in Vancouver, the changes are unlikely to have a long-term impact on house prices in the Toronto area.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced a 15 per cent tax will be imposed on non-resident speculators in the Greater Golden Horseshoe, a region that stretches from the Niagara Region to Peterborough, Ont.

The province is also expanding rent controls and giving Toronto and other municipalities the power to impose a tax on vacant homes — something that Toronto Mayor John Tory has been asking for.

CIBC economist Benjamin Tal says the measures are likely to cool the market over the next six months as many buyers wait to see the impact of the changes.

In Vancouver, home sales plunged and price growth stalled for several months following the B.C. government's introduction of a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers. But a recent report from realtor Royal LePage suggests the Vancouver market may be starting to bounce back.