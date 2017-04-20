News / Toronto

Toronto police seek suspect in death of man ruled a homicide

Toronto police are searching for a 25-year-old suspect described as "armed and dangerous" following a homicide early this week.

Investigators say they were called to an address near Queen St. East at about 1:50 a.m. on Monday for a medical assistance call.

They found a man suffering unspecified injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have ruled the death of Martin R.W. Hauck, 56, as a homicide and say a post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of 25-year-old Glenn Gaetan of Toronto on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police have not indicated if the two men knew each other nor have they suggested a possible motive in the city's 16th homicide of the year.

