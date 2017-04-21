Boy, 6, dies after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough

A 6-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday afternoon, Toronto police said.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. at Halfmoon Sq. and Calverley Trail, in a residential area a block away from an elementary school, said police.

Initial reports indicated an adult had also been struck. However, Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said it wasn’t yet clear if the adult had been hit, or arrived at the scene later.

The mother of the boy was with him at the hospital, Stibbe added.

The driver of the SUV that hit the child remained at the scene, Stibbe said.