Have you seen Kobe? Dog stolen from outside Toronto restaurant
Police release photos of man who took the Pomeranian/Shih Tzu from where it was tied up outside a McDonald’s late Wednesday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto police have released photos of a man sought in connection with the theft of a dog outside a downtown McDonald’s restaurant.
The dog, a Pomeranian/Shih Tzu named Kobe, was tied to a bench outside a McDonald’s near Bloor St. E. and Sherbourne St. at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The dog was missing when its owner, a 28-year-old woman, returned a few minutes later, police said in a news release.
Security camera photos released by police show a man approaching the tied-up dog, and then leading it away from the bench.
Police describe the suspect as a 40 to 50-year-old man with a medium build, brown hair in a ponytail, and wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and white running shoes.
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics