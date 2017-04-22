Have you seen Kobe? Dog stolen from outside Toronto restaurant

Toronto police have released photos of a man sought in connection with the theft of a dog outside a downtown McDonald’s restaurant.

The dog, a Pomeranian/Shih Tzu named Kobe, was tied to a bench outside a McDonald’s near Bloor St. E. and Sherbourne St. at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The dog was missing when its owner, a 28-year-old woman, returned a few minutes later, police said in a news release.

Security camera photos released by police show a man approaching the tied-up dog, and then leading it away from the bench.