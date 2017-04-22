Ticket sold in Quebec takes Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
TORONTO — We have a winner — a big one!
The $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was won by a single ticket that was sold somewhere in Quebec.
There were also four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, however, only one was claimed by a ticket purchased in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 28 will be approximately $13 million.
