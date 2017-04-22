News / Toronto

Toronto police investigate fatal shooting in city's west end

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's west end.

Police say officers responding to reports of fireworks last night found a man without vital signs in a plaza parking lot (Dufferin St and Bowie Ave).

They say the man — believed to be in his thirties — was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.  (680 News)

