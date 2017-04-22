Toronto police investigate fatal shooting in city's west end
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's west end.
Police say officers responding to reports of fireworks last night found a man without vital signs in a plaza parking lot (Dufferin St and Bowie Ave).
They say the man — believed to be in his thirties — was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made in the case. (680 News)
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics