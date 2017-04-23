SIU investigates after woman, 61, left with left-threatening injuries in North York
Police called early Sunday morning to an apartment near Bathurst St. and Lawrence Ave. W., the watchdog said.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 61-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries, including burns to a significant portion of her body, after Toronto police were called overnight to a North York apartment.
Sometime after midnight Sunday, police started receiving calls concerning the woman, the Special Investigations Unit said.
Police, including those from the Emergency Task Force, arrived at around 3 a.m. at the building on Saranac Blvd., near Bathurst St. and Lawrence Ave. W, and “interacted” with the woman inside one of the units, the SIU said.
During the interaction, the woman suffered serious injuries, including burns, and she was rushed to an intensive care unit in life-threatening condition.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this case to call 1-800-787-8529.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics