Kobe the dog found after being stolen from outside downtown McDonald’s

Kobe is home.

The Pomeranian-Shih Tzu crossbreed, stolen from outside a McDonald’s on Wednesday night, has been re-united with his owner, Toronto police said on Sunday morning.

At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Kobe had been tethered to a bench outside the McDonald’s, on Bloor St. E. and Sherbourne St.

Security footage later released by police shows a middle-aged man approaching the tied-up dog and leading him away.