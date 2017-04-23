News / Toronto

Kobe the dog found after being stolen from outside downtown McDonald’s

The Pomeranian-Shih Tzu, stolen on Wednesday, has been returned to his owner.

Kobe, a Pomeranian-Shih Tzu, was stolen from outside a McDonald’s on Wednesday night. He's now home safe and sound, say police.

CONTRIBUTED

Kobe is home.

The Pomeranian-Shih Tzu crossbreed, stolen from outside a McDonald’s on Wednesday night, has been re-united with his owner, Toronto police said on Sunday morning.

At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Kobe had been tethered to a bench outside the McDonald’s, on Bloor St. E. and Sherbourne St.

Security camera photos released by Toronto police show a man approaching a dog that was tied up outside a downtown McDonald’s, and then leading it away.

Toronto police service

Security footage later released by police shows a middle-aged man approaching the tied-up dog and leading him away.

With files from Sophie van Bastelaer

