Police watchdog investigating after woman suffers burns over much of her body

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 61-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened early Sunday morning, when police arrived outside an apartment building shortly after 3 a.m.

The SIU says there was an incident inside an apartment unit involving the woman and officers — including some from the Emergency Task Force.

As a result of the interaction, the woman was seriously injured and suffered burns to a "significant portion" of her body.

She was taken to hospital and is in the intensive care unit.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that's automatically called in to investigate reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.