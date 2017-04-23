Police watchdog investigating after woman suffers burns over much of her body
TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 61-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in Toronto.
The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened early Sunday morning, when police arrived outside an apartment building shortly after 3 a.m.
The SIU says there was an incident inside an apartment unit involving the woman and officers — including some from the Emergency Task Force.
As a result of the interaction, the woman was seriously injured and suffered burns to a "significant portion" of her body.
She was taken to hospital and is in the intensive care unit.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that's automatically called in to investigate reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.
The agency is asking anyone with information or video evidence to come forward.
