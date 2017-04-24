Barrick Gold sees profits rise in quarter but misses analyst expectations
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Barrick Gold's (TSX:ABX) first quarter results fell short of expectations despite swinging to a profit of US$679 million compared to a net loss of US$83 million in the same quarter last year.
The gold mining giant said that once adjusted, net earnings came in at US$162 million or US$0.14 per share, compared with US$127 million or US$0.11 per share in the first quarter of 2016.
The results fell short of the analyst consensus of US$224 million in net income and earnings per share of US$0.20, according to Thomson Reuters.
Revenue for the first quarter came in at US$1.99 billion, also below analyst expectations of US$2.17 billion.
The company also revised down its production outlook for the year to between 5.3 and 5.6 million ounces gold, compared with the 5.6 to 5.9 million ounces it had previously expected.
Barrick said two-thirds of the reduced output is because it's selling a 50 per cent stake in its Veladero mine in Argentina, where it has run into operational challenges.
Most Popular
-
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-
Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk
-
Urban Etiquette: Is it bad manners to turn down panhandlers?
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott