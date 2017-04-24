Ontario's basic income pilot participants to be randomly chosen

Ontario’s long-awaited basic income pilot project will include 4,000 low-income people in the Hamilton-Brantford area, Thunder Bay and Lindsay, who will each receive up to $17,000 annually with no strings attached starting as early as this summer.

Premier Kathleen Wynne announced the three-year experiment in Hamilton on Monday morning as a way for Ontario to better support vulnerable workers and improve health and education outcomes for people living on low incomes.

“It’s not an extravagant sum by any means. For a single person, we are talking about just under $17,000 a year, but even that amount may make a real difference to someone who is striving to reach for a better life,” she said.

“It says to them: Government is with you. The people of Ontario are with you. We are here to help you through the hard times as you get back on your feet,” she said.

The pilot project, first announced in the 2016 budget, is expected to cost $50 million a year.

Under the pilot, those on social assistance and those earning less than $17,000 through employment will receive regular payments to help them afford the basics such as housing and food. Couples will have to be earning less than $24,000 a year, after taxes, to take part.

Participants will be able to increase their total income by combining a basic income with 50 cents from every dollar they earn at work.

People with disabilities will receive up to $6,000 more annually under the basic income pilot.

Those on social assistance will be able to keep their drug cards and other benefits. But Employment Insurance and Canada Pension Plan payments will be deducted from the basic income dollar for dollar.

“We want to find out whether a basic income makes a positive difference in people’s lives — whether this new approach gives them the ability to begin to achieve their potential. And whether it is an approach that deserves to be adopted across our province as a whole,” Wynne added.

The basic income amount represents 75 per cent of the province’s low-income measure of about $22,653 for a single person in 2016. The low-income measure is equal to half of the median income in the province, adjusted for family size.

Participants in the pilot will be randomly chosen by mail in the test communities. Homeless people will be eligible if a shelter is chosen during the randomized selection process, officials said. Participation is voluntary and no one will be worse off.

About 1,000 households will be chosen in each of the Hamilton-Brantford and Thunder Bay areas, while 2,000 are expected to take part in Lindsay. Payments will begin in the Hamilton and Thunder Bay areas this summer, while participants in Lindsay will be recruited in the fall.

A basic income pilot for First Nations is being developed in collaboration with community partners and will likely be announced later in the year.

Basic income champions welcomed the premier’s announcement, especially the plan to allow participants on social assistance to keep their existing benefits.

“We are pleased to see that it is basic income-plus,” said Sheila Regehr of Basic Income Canada Network. “I’m pretty confident they have got a lot of the details worked out. We are very excited to see this getting started.”

Social Policy expert John Stapleton, a member of Social Services Minister Helena Jaczek’s income security reform working group, said he is anxious to see if a basic income is a better alternative to social assistance.