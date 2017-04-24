What's behind the giant whimsical dog fountain by St. Lawrence Market
Twenty-seven dog spit water towards a golden bone, and it works.
If you walk east toward St. Lawrence Market, you might think the place has gone to the dogs. Berczy Park, the area behind the Flat Iron building on Front Street, has undergone a redesign by acclaimed Montreal-based landscape architect Claude Cormier. Its main feature is a 16-foot-wide three-tier cast-iron fountain, which is designed to attract tourists and delight the 2,000 dogs that visit the park daily. We looked at Toronto’s most whimsical fountain, which will open to the public in three weeks.
- Twenty-seven dog sculptures surround the fountain and shoot water toward the middle. Modeled on dog figurines, the breeds include Jack Russell terriers, golden retrievers, a giant schnauzer — and many pugs. Cormier said the team reused the moulds for pugs because it’s cheaper than making new ones.
- The cast-iron fountain was made in Alabama. It is big: 26,000 pounds big. Watch the lil pups howl at their godly fountain, for it is glorious.
- It’s love in the time of collars. That’s the inspiration for the shape of the fountain, ringed by almost 1,500 stainless-steel studs.
- Hoisted up high in the fountain is the unobtainable golden bone. “It’s the raison d’etre of the fountain,” said Cormier.
- There’s also one cat that sits by the edge of the water, looking at two little birds. The cat was added because one woman at a community consultation said, “It’s just about dogs; what about cats?” And so a cat was added, proving it's possible to take on city hall.
