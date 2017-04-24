What's behind the giant whimsical dog fountain by St. Lawrence Market

If you walk east toward St. Lawrence Market, you might think the place has gone to the dogs. Berczy Park, the area behind the Flat Iron building on Front Street, has undergone a redesign by acclaimed Montreal-based landscape architect Claude Cormier. Its main feature is a 16-foot-wide three-tier cast-iron fountain, which is designed to attract tourists and delight the 2,000 dogs that visit the park daily. We looked at Toronto’s most whimsical fountain, which will open to the public in three weeks.