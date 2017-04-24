Ontario foster care plan failing youth exiting system

Ontario’s foster care plan is failing to affect positive life trajectories for youth aging out of the system.

That’s according to a special report presented in Toronto this Monday to the Office of the Provincial Advocate for Children and Youth. The warning comes as the Justice Committee at Queen’s Park is studying new child welfare legislation.

The study found that youth who leave child protection systems end up becoming the society’s most vulnerable population, with issues of unemployment, loneliness and low academic performance becoming rampant.

Study author Jane Kovarikova, a PhD student at Western University who also grew up in foster care and started living on her own at age 16, said there aren’t enough positive resources provided to the youth to prepare them for long-term life goals.

A binder on housing, for example, mostly focuses on tenant’s rights in case of eviction, leaving youth with no information on possible permanent dwelling down the road, she said.

“They go into the world with no knowledge about how to really advance in life,” she said. “There’s really nothing there that shows youth how to be successful. It’s just information that leads to survival.”

Being ill-prepared for the road ahead has negative impact on the youth once they’re cut out of care system, she said. The report found that 56 per cent of former foster children in Ontario drop out of high school, and as many as 90 per cent apply for welfare assistance within six months of aging out.

Kovarikova said part of the solution is for governments to establish measures to follow up with youth after they exit the system.

“As soon as you’re out, you’re out. No one talks to you again,” she said, noting there’s currently no research on youth after foster care. “So how do you know if what you’re doing is working?”

Recommendations: