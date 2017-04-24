OCAD student paints new flag to 'reframe' Canadian narrative

John A. Macdonald’s face is on the $10 bill. And now, it’s also on a Canadian flag.

A 10-by-five-foot flag, to be precise.

Thanks to the artistic wizardry of OCAD student Tia Cavanagh, the head of Canada’s first prime minister replaces the ubiquitous maple leaf in the centre of the country’s red and white flag. The painting – aptly titled O Canada – is one of the pieces on Indigenous life she has put together for the school’s upcoming graduate exhibition.

Putting a spotlight on the man considered the main architect of the Indian Act was a deliberate move by Cavanagh to showcase a part of the country’s history she believes is still largely ignored, even as the reconciliation process takes shape and Canada 150 celebrations are underway.

“It bothers me that he is celebrated while Indigenous history is pretty much invisible,” she said, noting the Indian Act led to the establishment of residential schools, which themselves led to the assimilation of Indigenous people and a loss of their traditional heritage.

“This is still a very untold history within the Canadian rhetoric. I wanted to use the painting to reframe this Canadian narrative that excludes our past.”

An Ojibwe from the northern shores of Lake Huron, Cavanagh uses art to explore the impact of residential school systems, mainly through the experiences of her own grandmother.

She’s hoping her artwork, as well as that of many other Indigenous artists, can help spark a dialogue on the multi-generational effects of the colonial system, both within her own family and in other communities across the country.

“It’s not my intention to instill guilt or make someone feel bad,” she said, adding her goal is to help create a safe and open space for such important conversations to take place.

See the exhibit: