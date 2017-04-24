Police seek help solving murder of man who tried to stop 2003 robbery

Toronto police are asking the public to help solve a 15-year-old shooting that left a cab driver dead while he was trying to stop a convenience store robbery in Malvern.

On April 21, 2003, a robbery was taking place at Daisy Mart Variety Store on 1174 Morningside Ave., near Sheppard Ave. E., at around 10:35 p.m.

The suspect was pointing a silver handgun at the lone female clerk, demanding cash, when 53-year-old Mohamad Nakib-Arbaji stepped in.

While trying to stop the suspect, Nakib-Arbaji was shot and killed, police said. The suspect then tried to open the cash register. After an unsuccessful attempt, he fled the scene.

Police released a video Monday appealing to the public to help find the suspect.

“This man was killed while attempting to stop a violent armed robbery,” said Det. Stacy Gallant. “Stand up for him. Stand up for his family and the public. Identify his killer.”

Nakib-Arbaji, who was born in Lebanon, was a self-employed taxi driver for over 20 years and had five children from two wives, Gallant said.

Police describe the suspect as 5-foot-5 black man with a medium complexion, and a very thin face and build. He was believed to be between 18 and 20 years old at the time.

He was carrying a bag with short handles with him and was last seen running west on Sheppard, towards Malvern Woods park.