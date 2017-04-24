Police warn of possible bike-riding arsonist in downtown core

Five small fires in the downtown core Sunday evening may have been set by one bike-riding arsonist, Toronto police said.

The flames were sparked along Spadina Ave. and in the area of the Entertainment District close to 6 p.m., said Toronto Fire Services district chief Stephan Powell.

“We got them out very quickly,” Powell said. “Fortunately, no one was hurt.”

Fires ignited at the intersections of Spadina Ave. and Willcocks, Dundas and Front Sts. There were also two in the vicinity of John St. and Wellington St.

None of the fires were particularly large, although one at John and Wellington Sts. was worrisome for a while, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a white man wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and a baseball cap. The man reportedly rode a white mountain bike with a blue bag on the side.