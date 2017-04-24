What Toronto can learn from San Francisco when it comes to parking woes

Everyone hates parking. Drivers never feel spaces are available when they need it, non-drivers argue it’s mismanaged real estate, and despite all this frustration nothing changes. But it doesn’t have to be this way. San Francisco tired of the status quo, so they harnessed the power of parking for good. Here’s how they did it.

To get better data the city installed sensors in asphalt to see when spaces were empty, and adjusted prices up or down by 25 cents based on demand.

Outcome: The target occupancy is 60 to 80 per cent. With the app, the city hit that goal 31 per cent more frequently than before, and parking was totally full 16 per cent less often.

Drivers searching for spaces are a leading cause of traffic congestion — it accounts for 30 to 50 per cent of downtown traffic congestion, according to several studies over the years.

Outcome: By always having spots available, cruising went way down with the average search time down by five minutes.

Less time circling blocks to find parking means less pollution, congestion, and miles travelled — all good things.

Outcome: Congestion in peak hours declined by 3 per cent, total miles traveled declined by 30 per cent, and so did greenhouse gases emitted by cars.

Variable pricing means parking became more costly next to the baseball stadium during games, but more affordable in off-peak times.

Outcome: More spaces were available and the average cost for hourly parking decreased by 4 per cent. At the same time, parking revenue increased, thanks in part to better payment technology.

How much more attractive was it for people to shop or dine in the SFpark pilot areas compared to the control group?