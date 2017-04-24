TDSB trustee calls for review of arts school applications process

A Toronto District School Board trustee is calling for the board to review its application process for special arts high schools, after an OISE study highlighted the fact that kids who attend such schools are overwhelmingly white and from high-income families.

Scarborough trustee Parthi Kandavel called the results of the study “concerning,” but said they come at a good time as the board is reviewing equity and has hired an outside consultant to do public consultations.

“If you come from an affluent family that is able to afford the piano, ballet, art classes, singing, whatever it is, your application is going to look much stronger than those other folks who may not have the experience,” he said.

He also recommended that the school board build another arts school in a low-income area.

TDSB director of education John Malloy said the Integrated Equity Framework will come back in the fall with recommendations on how to address equity beyond just arts schools.

“We understand that we need to make changes,” he told Metro.

“It’s important for our community to know that the changes required are complex, but we’re committed to making them, and at the end of the day all of our students need to have access to our programs.”

The study, published Monday in the peer reviewed Education Policy Analysis Archives, found that in the three arts schools analyzed for the report, students were overwhelmingly white and upper class.

While only 29.3 per cent of the TDSB’s elementary students identify as white, 67 per cent of students in arts high schools in 2011 identified as white, according to the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education researchers.

Black Lives Matter Toronto cofounder Yusra Khogali said the results are not surprising but “validating.”

As a spoken word artist, the 24-year-old discovered the art form through her community and YouTube videos and not from her TDSB education.

"I never felt that there was an alternative space for me to just explore my art form," she said.

Khogali said the cost of equipment like musical instruments can also mean minority students miss out on arts training and they may be less inclined to take risks in the arts if they come from marginalized backgrounds.